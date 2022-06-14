Death investigation underway in Hidalgo County

An investigation is underway after Weslaco police say a man fell in a ditch and later died at a local hospital.

The Weslaco Police Department responded to a call Tuesday morning from a male needing assistance in the area of Sugarcane Drive and International Boulevard.

At 3:04 a.m., police arrived at the scene and met with the caller, identified as 28-year-o.d Louie De Los Santos, who displayed signs of being under the influence, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined Santos was experiencing excited delirium and became non-compliant with officers. Police say they tried to detain Santos, but he refused to comply and ran away.

Police say then Santos ran behind a shopping plaza on the 2400 block of North International Boulevard, where he fell into a ditch and suffered a facial injury.

Santos was then taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, as per departmental protocol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.