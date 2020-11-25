Death of a Texas man in New Mexico being called a homicide

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say they've been asked to investigate the death of a Texas man in Guadalupe County near Santa Rosa.

They say a 32-year-old William Moore of El Paso was found injured on the ground on State Road 91 around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Moore was taken to Guadalupe County Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents as well as the New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team were called out to the scene.

State Police say the death is being treated as a homicide, but no details have been released yet.

