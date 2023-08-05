Death toll of fungal meningitis infection linked to Matamoras clinics climbs to 11

Two more people died from fungal meningitis infections linked to cosmetic surgery at two clinics in Matamoros, located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, according to the CDC.

The death toll now stands at 11, the CDC reported Friday.

Eight of those victims are Texas residents.

The infections are linked to the usage of an epidural anesthesia at two clinics in Matamoros — River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K3. The clinics were shut down in May when the outbreak was initially reported. Mexico's Ministry of Health is investigating the clinics.

“Once it's in the spinal fluid that goes up into the brain, it's an extremely terrible infection because the body can't fight it off,” Cameron County Health authority Dr. James Castillo said. “Even in such a person who's young and healthy, the fatality rate on the previous outbreak in Mexico was around 45%... and it looks like it's probably going to be a similar type of fatality rate."

The CDC is still warning U.S. residents to avoid getting surgery in Mexico because they don't know what happened.