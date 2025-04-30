Defense for Mission murder suspect seeking to depose police investigator
A man accused of helping kill a woman in Mission was back in court on Wednesday.
Kristian Valenzuela is accused of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Editza Gomez in 2023 when her body was discovered in the attic of a home.
Valenzuela's attorney asked the judge for the ability to depose, or get sworn testimony, from a Mission police investigator before the trial.
The judge is scheduled to make a decision on May 14.
