Delta area officials taking steps to create new EMS service

An official with the Delta area in the city of Elsa announced the creation of a new ambulance company that will exclusively serve the area.

“I feel very confident that it will happen,” Hidalgo County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jason Peña said.

Peña, who also serves as the head of the Emergency District #2, said he’s pushing for long-term stability for ambulance services in his area.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Peña will meet with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 officials to discuss the creation of the new ambulance service.

“This is going to be something that's going to be here for the rest of the future,” Peña said. “I don't think we're gonna go back to private companies anymore."

Peña will be asking the county for $1.2 million dollars in covid funding to help get the new service off the ground. Long term funding costs have yet to be determined.

If approved, the new ambulance service is expected to function as a public non-profit.

