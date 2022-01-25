Demand for antibody treatment for COVID-19 rises

Inside a small mobile unit at DHR hospital, patients with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses can receive therapy that could save their lives.

But health experts at DHR say the sotrovimab monoclonal antibody treatment is in low supply.

Hospital officials say pharmacists are rationing the doses inside refrigerators.

In early January, the Associated Press reported a senior White House official said the Biden administration would distribute 4 million doses of monoclonal therapy at the end of the month. Still, DHR officials say the doses are sometimes taking weeks to arrive.

Watch the video above for the full story.