Demand for COVID-19 vaccines increasing ahead of holidays

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is picking up ahead of Christmas.

Heraldo Garza, a pharmacist at Lee’s Pharmacy in McAllen, said many patients have told him they're getting vaccinated, so they can celebrate the holidays the way they used to.

"A lot of people just want to get back to normal, so they want to make sure to get vaccinated before they get together with family and friends over the holidays,” Garza said.

Lee's Pharmacy isn't the only provider giving out more vaccines.

DHR Health has vaccinated 10,000 people this month so far.

"We're definitely seeing an increase in numbers for people receiving the first, second, and third doses of the COVID vaccine,” Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez, the medical director for the DHR Edinburg CISD School Based Health Center said.

Dr. Gomez-Martinez recommends people get the booster and flu shot before travelling.

"There are a lot of respiratory illnesses going around at this time, not just COVID," Dr. Gomez-Martinez said. “If you're traveling, if you're in areas that are crowded, in the airplane, all of that increases your likelihood of picking up any of these viruses."

Dr. Gomez-Martinez said even if you've lost your vaccination card, you can still get the next dose.