Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke holds rally in Harlingen

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made rounds across Cameron County Tuesday.

O'Rourke made his last stop in Harlingen, where he held a Get Out the Vote rally.

"For our current Governor Greg Abbott, the Valley is a problem," O'Rourke said. "For me, it's a place where it badly needs investment and infrastructure, like a fully functioning highway and freeway system, it's one of the last parts of Texas that doesn't have one."

The latest election survey from the School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows O'Rourke 13% points behind Gov. Greg Abbott.