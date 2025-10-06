x

Demolition of Johnny's True Value in Harlingen continues

October 06, 2025

Crews have made major progress in the demolition of Johnny's True Value in Harlingen.

Where the store once stood is now only a few piles of debris that are left to be picked up.

Demolition on the store began in September. A massive fire destroyed the building in July. The Harlingen fire marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

