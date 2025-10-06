Demolition of Johnny's True Value in Harlingen continues

Crews have made major progress in the demolition of Johnny's True Value in Harlingen.

Where the store once stood is now only a few piles of debris that are left to be picked up.

Demolition on the store began in September. A massive fire destroyed the building in July. The Harlingen fire marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.