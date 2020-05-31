Demostrations take place outside Edinburg City Hall

EDINBURG - Protests around the country inspired a local demonstration on Saturday.

It started around 2 p.m. outside Edinburg City Hall.

Protestors spoke up about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer who detained him. That officer is now charged with murder.

"Being that we're grown up in the Valley, we may not be exposed to this type of stuff that happens. But it's important for me that when he leaves here, he recognizes this is potentially what could happen to him. and he needs to be aware as a black child, as a black person growing up in America, that these things happen and we need to change the narrative of what's happening in the United States," says Marsha Terry.

Edinburg police monitored the demonstration and said there was no cause for any arrests at the demonstration.