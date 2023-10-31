Department of Defense grant to boost engineering opportunities at UTRGV

A newly formed group at UTRGV is making sure that robotic manufacturing, 3D printing and additive engineering has a presence in the Rio Grande Valley.

The group, called America's Additive Foundry Consortium, is ensuring this will happen through a $5 million grant UTRGV recently received from the U.S. Department of Defense.

UTRGV Dean of engineering and computer science Dr. Ala Subbaj says factories and technology in the Valley can one day benefit the military.

The Department of Defense wants to make sure regions around the country have manufacturing centers dedicated to metal manufacturing.

But for now, the grants will be used to boost education, research, and add jobs.

Through the use of this money, UTRGV wants to add three courses, and support 20 engineers and 80 equipment operators.

