Deputies arrest 3 men after burglary near Weslaco

From left to right: Francisco Tamez Jr., 39, of Weslaco; Pablo Aguirre III, 32, of Mercedes; and David Gonzalez Cruz, 32, of Mercedes. (Photos courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

Deputies arrested three men Tuesday after a burglary near Weslaco.



At 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary on Mile 3 1/2 West between Mile 11 and Mile 12.



A woman said a man knocked on her door, according to court records. When she didn’t open the door, the man walked around her house, kept knocking and eventually kicked in the door.



“After he kicked in the door she threatened him and he fled,” according to court records.



Her husband chased the man, who left in a white Chrysler 300.



Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop the Chrysler, according to court records. After a short chase, three men jumped out of the Chrysler and attempted to run away.



Deputies arrested Pablo Aguirre III, 32, of Mercedes; David Gonzalez Cruz, 32, of Mercedes; and Francisco Tamez Jr., 39, of Weslaco.



They’re charged with burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony.



Court records don’t list attorneys for Aguirre, Cruz and Tamez, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Saturday and couldn’t be reached for comment.