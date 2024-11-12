DHR Health breaks ground on new mental health hospital in Pharr

DHR Health broke ground Tuesday on a new mental health hospital in Pharr.

The future facility is using an $85 million state grant to help meet local mental healthcare needs. DHR says the behavioral hospital will better meet the needs to hospitalize mental health patients.

"Well, we need another facility because in so many ways, law enforcement has been part of that repository for mental health and people who need internment or people who need treatment don't have a facility where they could be interned because we're running at capacity most of the time," DHR Health Board Chairman Dr. Carlos Cardenas said.

The new mental health hospital, located on Jackson Road, will have more than 100 beds. The city of Pharr donated the land to build it.