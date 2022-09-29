DHR Health Brownsville receives $1.7 million grant to fund new jobs

A $1.7 million grant is expected to bring more healthcare jobs to the Valley.

DHR Health Brownsville received funds from the Texas Workforce Commission that aims to fund 200 new jobs, along with onsite training for things like diabetes management, trauma care and oncology.

"We will be able to get the kids from the area," said DHR Health CEO Manish Singh. "Get them the training they want and the need and required and become the best in the country, not just here or Texas so that they don't have to leave the area to get the dream job they've always wanted."