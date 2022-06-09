DHR Health, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holds active shooter training for public

DHR Health and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training session for Valley residents on Wednesday.

The three main takeaways: Run away, hide and fight if you have to.

The training also went over the basic skills for treating a life-threatening wound.

Dr. Noe Oliveira says he's seen patients who could have been saved had bystanders at the scene stopped the bleeding, and applied a tourniquet to a bleeding arm or leg.

“The chance of a positive outcome, a better outcome, significantly increases if the pre-hospital care was up to par,” Dr. Oliveira said.

Senior Deputy Ricardo Garcia said it's important for families to have a plan in the event of an emergency.

“If something ever happens, we’re going to meet back at the car," Garcia said. "That teaches them. It gives them a sense of purpose and a sense of direction to run away from the incident and meet back at one location.”

It was a packed venue for an issue on nearly everyone’s minds.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to have these kinds of programs, but we’re getting inundated at the academy with these kinds of requests,” said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says a similar training will be held in two weeks.