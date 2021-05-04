DHR Health hosts week long walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics as demand for shots drops

Officials at DHR Health in Edinburg say they've seen a significant decline in COVID-19 vaccine interest.

DHR is holding walk-in clinics for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week long, for both first and second doses, but officials say fear and concern over possible side effects may cause vaccine sites to close.

Director of Emergency Management at DHR Sherri Abendroth said people have become more hesitant to get a vaccine.

"We were [vaccinating] almost 3,000 people a day," Abendroth said. "Then when the Johnson and Johnson scare came out in the media, suddenly people stopped coming."

In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a pause of the J&J vaccine after six people who received it developed a rare type of severe blood clot.

"As of today we're seen 123,000 people," Abendroth said. "Out of 123,000, we have not had an adverse reaction, at all."

Yet, the number of people lining up to get a vaccine continues to drop; according to Abendroth, it's happening nationwide.

But experts say the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 outweigh possible side effects.

"We need them to come because we're getting to a point now that if the people don't come we won't be able to provide the vaccine any longer," she said.

Abendroth is concerned once clinics begin to close, it will become increasingly harder for anyone who wants a vaccine to get one.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that any vaccines not ordered by individual states would do into a federal bank available to other states where the demand may be higher starting next week.