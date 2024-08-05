DHR Health in McAllen to hand out school supplies at back-to-school bash
DHR Health will be hosting their back-to-school bash in McAllen on Saturday.
They will be handing out free school supplies and there will also be games and other activities for the family.
The event is happening at the medical office parking lot, located at 1100 East Dove Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
