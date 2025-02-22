DHR Health informing Valley residents on resources during health fair

DHR Health wants the community to know about the health resources they offer close to home.

On Saturday, they hosted a free health fair in Edinburg. Families and children were able to get free health screenings and valuable wellness information.

Some of the free health screenings they offered included blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, skin cancer and vision.

Different doctors were also there to give advice on chronic disease prevention, nutrition and mental health.

"This is the opportunity to come to a doctor and at least hear something and say, you know what, that might be a problem. For DHR to say we have world-class technology, equipment and world-class physicians, we can take care of the problem here in the Rio Grande Valley. You don't have to travel to Houston or San Antonio," DHR Women's Hospital Director of Robotics Rene Luna said.

Anyone who missed out on the free health fair can reach out to DHR Health and consult with a doctor by calling 956-362-7180.