DHR Health introduces Valley students to careers in surgical technology

While technology grows, so does the need for surgical technologists in the medical field.

“We have experienced a shortage,” Dr. Rene Luna, DHR Health OBGYN and robotics director, said. “We noticed it when Covid hit. We could feel the impact of it because the surgical assists are moving.”

DHR Health is hoping to fill the gaps by exposing students to the field by showing them what the job is all about.

“There is a great demand for surgical technologists here in the Valley specifically,” TSTC surgical technology program instructor Marissa Gonzales said. “We currently have about 50 positions open and available across the Valley through all facilities that offer surgical procedures.”

One Wednesday, a group of over 70 students from McAllen ISD and TSTC were given a chance to test drive the latest robotic surgical system, Da Vinci 5.

It’s a tool future surgical technologists are looking forward to helping surgeons use in the future.

