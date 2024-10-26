DHR Health: Man found in hospital parking lot with gunshot wound after gun accidentally discharges

A man is expected to recover from a gunshot wound to the leg after his gun accidentally discharged in the parking lot of DHR Health in Edinburg, hospital officials said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the parking lot of the hospital located at Dove Avenue and McColl Road.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the area, where they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a previous news release.

According to a DHR Health news release, the unidentified man was parked in his car waiting to pick up his girlfriend from the hospital when the gun discharged.

The man was taken to DHR Health’s Level I Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries and is expected to recover, the news release stated.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.