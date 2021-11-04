DHR Health to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

DHR Health in Edinburg will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 during their regular clinic hours at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

The DHR Health clinic runs every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 118 Paseo Del Prado. No appointment is needed.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave final approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

The vaccines will be offered at lower doses specified for the age group starting Wednesday, Nov. 3.

All children under the age of 18 require the approval of parent or guardian to be vaccinated at DHR Health.

DHR Health will continue to administer first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine during regular clinic hours.

For more information, call 956-362-6843 or visit https://www.dhrhealth.com.