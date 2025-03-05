DHR Health to hold Walk With A Doc in Edinburg to raise colorectal cancer awareness

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. It aims to raise awareness and promote early detection and screening.

DHR Health Gastroenterologist Dr. Henry Herrera speaks with Channel 5 news' Dina Herrera Garza on what causes the cancer and the importance of getting screened.

DHR Health is holding a Walk With A Doc event to help raise awareness on colorectal cancer. It's scheduled for Monday, March 24 at the DHR Health Heart Institute parking lot in Edinburg.

For more information, call 956-362-2769.