DHR Health to hold Walk With A Doc in Edinburg to raise colorectal cancer awareness

4 hours 27 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, March 05 2025 Mar 5, 2025 March 05, 2025 3:35 PM March 05, 2025 in News - Local

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. It aims to raise awareness and promote early detection and screening.

DHR Health Gastroenterologist Dr. Henry Herrera speaks with Channel 5 news' Dina Herrera Garza on what causes the cancer and the importance of getting screened.

DHR Health is holding a Walk With A Doc event to help raise awareness on colorectal cancer. It's scheduled for Monday, March 24 at the DHR Health Heart Institute parking lot in Edinburg.

For more information, call 956-362-2769.

