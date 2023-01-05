DHR Health Women’s Hospital receives handmade quilts for babies in NICU

Dozens of NICU babies will be extra cozy tonight after two friends donated handmade quilts to the DHR Health Women's Hospital.

The annual tradition began eight years ago when Janice Teppo became a volunteer for NICU babies.

Teppo’s friend — Nathalie Anderson — sews the quilts for the babies.

“They're warm, they're cuddly, she thinks of the insides to make sure they're all soft for the baby and just to make sure a mom and dad has a new blanket to take their baby home,” Teppo said. “Some have even passed away, and we use these blankets."