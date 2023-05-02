DHS drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travelers
Homeland Security says in two weeks, they will drop COVID vaccine requirements for foreigners traveling to the United States.
It will start May 12, the day after Title 42 expires.
Title 42 is the immigration-related health rule that allows border agents to reject those who cross the border illegally, between ports because of covid concerns.
