Diabetes Awareness Month: The importance of being tested

By: Yuri González

Rio Grande Valley residents and health experts are sharing the importance of getting tested for diabetes during National Diabetes Month. 

Yecica Serrata, a director at Diabetes Management Center said well Diabetes is a very serious chronic illness, so we definitely need to bring attention to it. 

"In Cameron County alone the diabetes prevalence is 28%," Serrata said. 

To learn more about diabetes contact the Diabetes Management Center at 956-350-7338.

