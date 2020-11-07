Diabetes Awareness Month: The importance of being tested
Rio Grande Valley residents and health experts are sharing the importance of getting tested for diabetes during National Diabetes Month.
Yecica Serrata, a director at Diabetes Management Center said well Diabetes is a very serious chronic illness, so we definitely need to bring attention to it.
"In Cameron County alone the diabetes prevalence is 28%," Serrata said.
To learn more about diabetes contact the Diabetes Management Center at 956-350-7338.
Watch the video for the full story.
