Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park back at McAllen Convention Center

3 hours 57 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, April 28 2022 Apr 28, 2022 April 28, 2022 7:47 AM April 28, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

The Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park is back at the McAllen Convention Center and opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

The walking adventure will have over 100 dinosaurs and dragons, movies and more activities for families.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, but will also be sold at the box office.

Ages 2 and under are free.

