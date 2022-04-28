Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park back at McAllen Convention Center
The Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park is back at the McAllen Convention Center and opens Thursday at 4 p.m.
The walking adventure will have over 100 dinosaurs and dragons, movies and more activities for families.
Tickets are available online at, but will also be sold at the box office.
Ages 2 and under are free.
