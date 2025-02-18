Diocese of Brownsville reacts to Pope Francis' health diagnosis

Faithful from Bolivia pray for Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, where the Pontiff was hospitalized Friday, Feb. 14, after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The Diocese of Brownsville released a statement after Pope Francis developed pneumonia in his lungs.

"We invite everyone to pray for Pope Francis as we ask the Lord to restore his health and grant him strength and comfort during this time of illness. May the Holy Father feel the love and support of the faithful around the world, united in prayer for his well-being," the Diocese of Brownsville said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Pope Francis developed pneumonia in both lungs after new tests showed further complications that raised concerns about his ability to fight off the infection.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a "fair" condition on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. On Monday, medical personnel determined that he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, according to the AP.