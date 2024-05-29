Dirty Al's in Port Isabel fined over alleged child labor law violations

The U.S. Department of Labor fined Dirty Al's Pelican Station at Port Isabel for violating federal labor laws by employing minors, according to a Wednesday news release.

The department said Dirty Al's employed eight minors, including children who were 14 and 15 years old, to work as hostesses and bussers.

The department fined Dirty Al's $6,328 in penalties for child labor law violations.

The news released stated Dirty Al's required the minors to work extended hours on school days, non-school days and holidays, which exceed the limits set by federal law.

"Child labor laws vary by age and task. Employers are legally responsible for ensuring that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, safety or educational opportunities," Wage and Hour District Director Cindy Cantu-Flores said in a news release. "The department offers many resources online to explain obligations for employers and worker rights."