Discovery of fake grenades and flare guns cause brief evacuation of Harlingen Texas Thrift store

Photo credit: MGN online

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The Harlingen Police Department says there is no threat to the public after a thrift store was briefly evacuated over a bag of fake grenades and flare guns.

Police responded to the Texas Thrift store, located at 813 N. 13th St. Suite 25A, Monday afternoon following the discovery of the bag.

According to Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore, the items were found in the donation bin and the store was cleared by employees as a precaution.

Moore previously said the grenades that were discovered were "inert," but later provided an updated that called the grenades "fake."

Moore said there is no active threat to the public, and there will not be an investigation as "nothing criminal" happened.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.