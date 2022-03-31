Discrepancies in ticket prices at Isla Blanca Park sparks concern

Locals and visitors heading to Isla Blanca Park are seeing some discrepancies between what they're paying to get in and what their receipt looks like.

South Padre Island resident Nathan Hubble said his receipt didn't match the cash he paid at the gate at Isla Blanca Park.

"It was kind of sticking out when I was leaving yesterday and I was like, ‘This says $10? I'm pretty sure I gave that fella $12.’”

Hubble said this is the first time he noticed the discrepancy, but a former parks employee who spoke to Channel 5 News anonymously said it's been an issue since prices at the park increased back in 2019.

The former ticket clerk telling said they were told the price increase for visitors would require a point of sale machine upgrade that would cost extra money.

Instead, the former ticket clerk said they were instructed by co-workers to make a $10 transaction, followed by a separate $2 transaction so the cash would reflect in the books.

“If I go to refund and they give me $10 and I say, ‘No, I gave you $12. Well no here's your receipt for $10 dollars’ and that's weird."

With over 1 million visitors a year at an extra $2 per ticket, that could be up to $2 million in county funds possibly missing from the books.

Channel 5 News reached out to Cameron County Parks Director Joe Vega regarding the incorrect receipts. Vega has yet to respond as of Thursday evening.