Disney on ICE characters visit South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital

To prepare for Disney On Ice’s opening night performance at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse met with fans at the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital.

According to a news release, patients and their families participated Tuesday in a special meet and greet with the stars of Disney On Ice.

“Special activities like this Disney On Ice character visit are instrumental in children’s hospitals because they help improve the physical and emotional well-being of hospitalized kids,” STHS Children’s Pediatric Administrator Kimberly Davis said in a statement. “This special visit served as a fun distraction for our patients and their families, allowing them to relax and take their minds off their hospitalization. It was evident that our patients were able to feel more like themselves and less like they’re in a stressful, unfamiliar place.”

During the meet and greet, which took place in the third floor Children’s Playroom, Mickey and Minnie Mouse interacted with patients and their families, engaged in special activities and took keepsake photos with them.

Along with meeting patients in the playroom, Mickey and Minnie Mouse conducted bedside visits for patients unable to make their way to the playroom due to medical restrictions.

Disney On Ice kicks off at Payne Arena in Hidalgo on Wednesday, April 23 and will run through Sunday, April 27. Tickets are available online.