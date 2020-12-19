Distribution of Moderna vaccine underway, 5.9 million doses will be shipped nationwide

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is headed to hospitals nationwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine on Friday night.

"This is another crucial step in the fight against the global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States every day," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. "This vaccine met the FDA's rigorous standards for quality, safety and efficacy."

Moderna will rely on McKesson, a company that distribute pharmaceuticals, to ship 5.9 million doses of the vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine may be stored in regular freezers, unlike the Pfizer vaccine — which must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.

