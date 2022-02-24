District 34 candidates make last pitch to voters

Eleven candidates running for the 34th Congressional District are putting the final touches on their campaigns ahead of Election Day.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said. “We're still in the middle of a pandemic and I’ve secured $5.6 billion for our region during this very difficult time and until we get through this, I intend to continue representing the people of south Texas."

Republican and former TV reporter Frank McCaffrey said his goal is to give voters another option.

"I see our country turning itself into a one party system similar to the People's Republic of China,” McCaffrey said. “And I've worked with Chinese dissidents and the first thing they say is ‘You don't want China.’”

Democrat Beatriz Reynoso, an Air Force veteran, said her goal is getting lower income families the help they need by raising the minimum wage.

"Workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, Reynoso said. “The minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009, the cost of living has gone up and placed a heavy burden on families trying to make ends meet. No one deserves to live in poverty."

Democrat Diego Zavala said his students are behind his run for office.

"I do believe one of my biggest fights is going to be removing money out of politics,” Zavala said. “In the last couple of generations we've seen more and more, bigger and bigger amounts of money being pumped into politics. Not just on the election side but also on the legislation side."