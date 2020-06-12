District Attorney speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says the video of the murder of George Floyd gave him visceral reaction — a churning feeling in his stomach.
Rodriguez says it didn’t need to escalate to that point.
Rodriguez also addressed the video of a McAllen man revving a chainsaw at protesters downtown last week. Many in the community believe the man should be charged with a hate crime. The district attorney says current charges are not final.
Rodriguez says within the time he’s been district attorney, he hasn’t come across a case where an officer has been out of line, “no where near what Mr. Floyd went through.”
The DA says a major issue in Hidalgo County policing is managing the mentally ill.
Watch the video above for the full report.
