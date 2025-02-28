x

District officials break ground on new classroom wing at Donna North High School

Donna North High School is expanding.

Donna Independent School District broke ground on Friday for a new classroom wing. 

The project will add 30 new classrooms and is expected to cost $15 million. The new wing will replace outdoor portable classrooms, plus address the school's growing student population and overcrowding.

