Doctor: coronavirus can be airborne for 16 hours
As knowledge of the coronavirus increases, experts have now determined that the virus can actually be airborne and transmitted simply by speaking, sneezing or coughing.
Doctor Scott Weaver with UTMB Health explained that the virus can be airborne for 16 hours – making it possible for someone else to contract COVID-19 several hours later.
Weaver explains COVID-19 is less likely to be contracted through the air when outdoors, and adds UV radiation from sunlight helps in deactivating the virus.
Weaver says the best thing people can do at home is to make sure air is circulating in order to weaken the concentration on the virus.
For more information watch the video above.
