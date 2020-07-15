Doctor explains how to be cleared from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people who tested positive are wondering how to be cleared from isolation.

To be considered recovered from COVID-19 and deemed safe to be around others, a person has to test negative on two consecutive days or be symptom free after 10 days of quarantine.

Doctor Ivonne Lopez explains anyone who still has symptoms after 10 days in isolation shouldn’t be in contact with anyone until they are symptom free for at least three days in a row.

Doctor Lopez added some people who were previously infected are re-testing positive but are no longer contagious.

She explains one of her patients who was recovering tested positive for six weeks before being considered clear.

