Doctor's small act of kindness comes from the heart

When traveling medical personnel arrived in the Rio Grande Valley to care for coronavirus patients, Dr. Murthy Badiga was relieved — local doctors needed the help.

So when he bumped into a few of them at Rudy's barbecue in Pharr, Badiga didn't think twice about paying for their meal.

"I live here, I practice here, my kids grew up here," said Badiga, a gastroenterologist at DHR. "I've been here for 26 years. This is my community. When somebody tries to come and help us, I think being thankful is very natural."

Badiga said the coronavirus pandemic put things in perspective.

"Be human," Badiga said. "And help your fellow human beings."

Watch the video for the full story.