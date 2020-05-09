Doctors at Valley hospital study antibody plasma therapy

Plasma is being studied as a way to treat COVID-19 patients since antibodies contained in plasma have proven effective in treating other diseases.

A Rio Grande Valley hospital is joining a network to determine if it can help coronavirus patients recover.

The coronavirus is different, but doctors at Valley Regional Medical Center know the plasma contained in blood has successfully fought viruses before, bringing antibodies to patients that need them.

The hospital is joining 172 different other hospitals in the HCA network to figure out, in a controlled scientific way, how effective this is.

To donate plasma call 833-582-1971 or visit HCA Healthcare's website.

Inquiries about plasma donations can also be made at local blood banks and the American Red Cross.

