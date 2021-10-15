Doctors call on Gov. Abbott to rescind vaccine ban

Three doctors from the national advocacy group The Committee to Protect Health Care Organization are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to rescind his latest executive order that bans vaccine mandates

Because of the order issued Monday, clinics, and hospitals, are among the places that cannot require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers

"We can and must end all this suffering,” Dr. Audrey Nath, a neurologist from Houston, said. “As physicians, we urge Gov. Abbott to reverse course and repeal his orders so doctors, healthcare professionals, and hospitals can do our jobs."

Doctors like Keith Marton - a Dallas internist – said that because nurses and healthcare workers won’t have to be vaccinated, that they could unknowingly be carrying the virus themselves.

"An unvaccinated healthcare worker who has a chance of bringing the virus into the healthcare setting has a great chance of infecting patients,” Marton said.

Many of the patients at the highest risk for getting severely sick from the virus are from the Hispanic community.