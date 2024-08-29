Documentary featuring Edinburg North High School mariachi premieres on Netflix

A new Netflix documentary featuring Edinburg North High School's mariachi program is now available for viewing.

It's called Going Varsity In Mariachi.

The documentary follows Mariachi Oro as they prepare for a state competition.

A lot of the filming took place inside the halls of Edinburg North High School, where kids who were a part of Mariachi Oro spent a good chunk of their time practicing.

The film also shows their day-to-day lives in the Rio Grande Valley.

Erick Brown is a senior at ENHS and plays the trumpet for Mariachi Oro. He was just a freshman and new to mariachi when they started filming the documentary.

Brown says before getting to high school, he didn't know anything about performing in mariachi, but now that's a different story.

"Mariachi is really the only thing I think about, apart from school-wise, like academically. But it just feels, it just feels so great. I wake up in the morning and I think like, oh, I can't wait to that mariachi class. Like it's so fun playing with all my friends here," Brown said.

The film follows the mariachi group through different stages of competition across Texas. It also shows people outside the mariachi world how much fun it can be.

Brown says his goal is to pursue music as a career and continue performing in mariachi.

Right now, the group is preparing for regional and state auditions.

The program director is encouraging everyone to watch the film to experience what mariachi music can offer kids, not only in the Valley, but around the world.