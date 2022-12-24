Dog killed in Donna mobile home fire

A homeowner said her dog was killed after her mobile home caught fire on Friday.

Maria Guadalupe Ferman says she wasn’t at her mobile home on Lane Street when it caught fire.

"And when I came back, everything was burnt, and my little dog was inside too, and she died,” Ferman says.

Some of the cars right outside the mobile home also caught fire.

Neighbors have offered Ferman a place to stay.

According to Donna fire Chief David Simmons, a preliminary investigation says the fire may have been caused by a candle.