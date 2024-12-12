x

Dogs at Brownsville animal shelter at risk of being euthanized

4 hours 1 minute 33 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2024 Dec 12, 2024 December 12, 2024 1:58 PM December 12, 2024 in News - Local

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center, also known as BARCC, is asking for help.

The shelter has eight dogs that are at risk of being put to sleep. The deadline to save them is Thursday by 4 pm.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering can visit the shelter, located at 416 FM 511.

