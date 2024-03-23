Dogs rescued from Brownsville home nearly ready for adoption
The Brownsville animal shelter says the surviving dogs rescued from a hoarder’s home could be ready for adoption as early as “this upcoming week.”
As previously reported, 18 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Brownsville.
READ MORE: 18 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Brownsville home
Staff with the Brownsville Animal Regulation & Care Center say most of the dogs were malnourished, and two of them had to be euthanized.
A supervisor at the shelter says the dogs continue to recover.
“We're just doing it day by day, since they were so skinny and the old wounds and the skin condition that they had was pretty severe,” Jean Carlos Rosado Roman said.
The owner is not facing criminal charges in connection with the hoarding situation.
