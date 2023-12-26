Donations pour in for Alton family who lost home in fire

An Alton family has received support from the community and also the Alton Firefighters Association after a fire destroyed their home.

RELATED STORY: Alton family of 10 loses everything in house fire days before Christmas

Members of the firefighters association purchased an array of groceries, clothes, hygiene products and even some toys and a bike for the family of 10.

The family is continuing to stay with friends, and the association will continue to accept donations on behalf of the family.

Anyone interested in donating can contact the Alton Fire Department at 956-897-1783 or email at emilio.ledesma@alton-tx.gov.