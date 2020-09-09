Donna basketball coach mourns the loss of student killed in hit-and-run accident

A Donna head basketball coach is mourning the loss of a student athlete that was killed by a drunken driver late Sunday night.

Liza Cavazos, 15, of Edinburg was a basketball player at Donna North High School. She was killed in a hit-and-run accident according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Erica Molina, head basketball coach at Donna North High School said the relationship she shared with Cavazos was special.

“As a freshman she was newcomer of the year for Donna North's cross country team — she was a starting point guard for the junior varsity squad,” Molina said. “What else can I say she was goofy, funny, charismatic she was always smiling as an athlete she worked hard.”

Watch the video for the full story.