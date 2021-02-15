Donna family struggles to stay warm in severe winter weather

Families across the Rio Grande Valley are having a tough time adjusting to extremely cold weather.

A family in Donna has been doing their best to stay bundled up—and they’re cooking more than usual—to keep the temperature inside their home bearable.

About 12 to 13 people live in the household, including babies.

“It’s been hard because it’s really cold in here,” Rosa Muniz said in Spanish. “There’s no insulation. We’re affected by this chilly weather.”

With temperatures expected to stay low, Muniz said she hopes everyone finds a safe way to stay warm.