Donna Housing Authority director fired following arrest

Board members with the Donna Housing Authority voted to terminate the employment of their executive director following his arrest on drug and DWI charges.

John Robert Gonzalez, 55, was arraigned on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug on Jan. 19.

A probable cause affidavit states that Gonzalez was arrested following a Jan. 18 traffic stop near the 200 block of N. Vermont Street in Mercedes after failing to signal a lane change from the frontage road onto the expressway ramp.

During the traffic stop, a deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office noted an “odor of alcohol, red blood shot eyes and an unsteady balance coming from Gonzalez,” the affidavit states.

A search of Gonzalez’s vehicle revealed cocaine and a box of generic Viagra, according to the affidavit.

Jail records show Gonzalez was released on bond on Jan. 19.

Gonzalez’s employment was terminated during a Tuesday night board meeting with the Donna Housing Authority. The termination is effective Thursday, Jan. 31, according to interim executive director Janie Villa.

Villa added that Gonzalez’s arrest was what “brought on” the discussion, but declined to elaborate.