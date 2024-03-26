Donna international bridge launching crossings for empty commercial trucks
The Donna international bridge will allow the crossing of empty commercial trucks into Mexico, according to a news release.
Previously, only passenger vehicles were allowed to cross into Mexico.
Officials with the city of Donna and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officials will commemorate the inaugural crossing of the empty commercial trucks during a ceremony set for Wednesday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Operating hours for empty commercial truck crossings will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
