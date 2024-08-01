Donna ISD handing out backpacks, offering free haircuts at back-to-school expo
The Donna Independent School District will be giving out free school supplies for the start of the new school year.
Donna ISD will be holding a back-to-school expo on Thursday at 3:30 pm. at Veterans Middle School and A.P. Solis Middle School.
They'll be handing out backpacks and giving free haircuts. Parents can also take advantage of free vaccinations and health screenings.
"To provide assistance for our families and our community build that relationship between our district and our communities, which I think is a very strong component that every school district must have," Donna ISD Parent and Family Engagement Director Tomas Tamez said.
The event is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at both campuses.
